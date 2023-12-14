ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly sent himself intimate videos of a woman after he borrowed her phone. Izac Coy, 32, has been charged with Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material, a state jail felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, in late August, a woman visited the police department to report the unlawful disclosure of her private videos. The woman said she was working at the front desk at her place of employment when an unknown man came in and asked to borrow her cell phone because his own phone didn’t have any service. The woman said she loaned the man her phone, which he used for quite some time as she helped other customers. The man then returned the borrowed phone and exited the business.

Later, the woman noticed that the man texted himself two sexually explicit videos that she’d taken of herself and stored in her phone. She told investigators that she never gave the suspect permission to view her videos and never agreed to let him send the videos to himself.

Police traced the phone number connected with the text message sent from the victim’s phone and identified Coy as the suspect. On October 25, investigators contacted Coy and asked him about the incident. Coy allegedly told investigators that it was the victim herself who texted him the videos about 30 minutes after he left the store. Investigators then asked Coy if he personally knew the victim, and he confirmed that he did not; when they asked why she would send intimate videos of herself to someone she didn’t know, he did not have any explanation.

Officers said they reviewed security video from the day of the incident, which reportedly recorded Coy using the victim’s phone beginning at 5:11 that evening; the text messages were sent at 5:15 and 5:16, before Coy returned the phone to the victim.

An arrest warrant was issued for Coy in late October and he was taken into custody on December 8, according to arrest records. He’s since been released from jail on a $6,000 bond. If convicted, Coy faces up to two years in jail.