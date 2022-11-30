ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been accused of breaking into a local business and stealing mattresses on multiple occasions. Kolby Slaughter, 27, has been charged with two counts of Burglary of a Building.

According to an affidavit, on November 17, the owner of a mattress store on Andrews Highway filed a report with the Odessa Police Department and said that a known suspect had broken into his store twice the night before and had stolen two mattresses valued at more than $900. The owner said the suspect, identified as Slaughter, had stolen from him before and had been issued a no trespass warning by OPD in October. On November 22, the business owner reported another break-in after Slaughter was allegedly caught on camera using a kitchen knife to pry open a back door; he was then seen loading another mattress worth nearly $700 in a truck.

Investigators requested a warrant for Slaughter’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on November 23. Investigators also recovered the title to an RV and five vehicles that Slaughter had allegedly stolen during one of the burglaries. Slaughter remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon on a combined $12,500 bond.