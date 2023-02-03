ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A convicted felon was arrested late last month following an altercation that left a dog dead. Deimon Simpson, 53, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Discharging a Firearm in the City, Criminal Mischief, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on January 30, officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue to investigate after someone called 911 and said there was a man with a gun in the area. At the scene, officers met with Simpson, who said he lived in the home in question and arrived home to find an unknown man inside his house.

Simpson said he told the man to leave and was attacked. According to Simpson, he then returned to his vehicle, retrieved a gun, and tried to enter his home again. At that point, Simpson said a pit bull belonging to the other man attacked him, which prompted him to fire one round, killing the dog.

Investigators then spoke with the dog’s owner, who said that Simpson had been evicted from the home more than a year ago and that he had been living at the residence since. The man said Simpson broke through the front door with a pistol and threatened to shoot him before firing and killing his dog.

Simpson was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday on a US Marshal hold. His bond has been set at a combined $53,000.