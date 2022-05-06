ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after police said he assaulted another man with a firearm. Damien Arturo Dominguez, 24, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, on March 17, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 4300 block of McKnight Drive to investigate after shots were fired in the area. At the scene, officers met with a man who said he saw a black Chevrolet Impala parked in front of his house. The victim said he approached the vehicle to find out who was in the car when the front passenger wielding an “uzi” flashed the gun at him.

The victim said upon seeing the gun, he ran back into his home and grabbed a knife to use for self-defense. When the man later exited his home, he said the unknown passenger fired a single round directly at him.

A witness to the shooting later told police she recognized the shooter as a man named “Damien”. Using the suspect’s Facebook profile, police gathered more information about the suspect, identified as Dominguez, and learned he had been arrested in December of 2021 for possession. Police then used Dominguez’s mug shot to create a photo lineup for the victim. After the victim positively identified Dominguez as the shooter, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Dominguez was taken into custody on May 4 and later released on a $40,000 bond. According to jail records, Dominguez has been arrested multiple times since 2015 on charges such as drug possession, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and escaping custody.