ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly sold 200 fentanyl pills to a confidential informant. 22-year-old Cesar Porras has been charged with Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, Porras set up a meeting last Thursday to sell the pills for $500. He didn’t know the person he’d arranged to meet was a confidential informant with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Porras reportedly met the informant at the agreed upon location and completed the transaction.

Porras was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday on a $75,000 bond as well as a US Marshal Hold and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Hold.

Authorities have been cracking down on fentanyl in recent months because of an “alarming” trend involving young people and deadly overdoses. “Fentanyl in itself is 80% to 100% more potent than morphine, it’s a very strong opiate,” said MCH physician Dr. Jeff Pinnow in an interview last year. It can cause difficulty breathing, low blood pressure, decreased heart rate, loss of consciousness, coma, or death.