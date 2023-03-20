ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted a friend and then robbed him. Alex Morales, 23, has been charged with Robbery, a second-degree felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on March 10, officers were called to a home on W 3rd Street after a woman called 911 and said her boyfriend has been assaulted by two men who took his wallet and cell phone. At the scene, officers met with an injured victim who was covered in blood.

The victim told investigators that he had gone out with a friend, identified as Morales, and that he’d later driven Morales home because he was too intoxicated to drive. The man said when he arrived at Morales’ home, an unknown man entered his vehicle and accused him of stealing money from Morales. A scuffle reportedly ensued, and the victim said Morales and the unknown man assaulted him. After a physical fight, the victim said that Morales stole his belongings and left the scene.

Morales was arrested March 11 on a warrant and was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at $27,500.