ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man accused of raping an 11-year-old girl was arrested last weekend after a traffic stop. 30-year-old Mark Anthony Lujan has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. He was also arrested on a warrant for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance issued by Midland County.

According to an affidavit, the investigation into the allegation of rape began in July after a victim said she’d snuck out of her home to meet a boy she met online. The girl told a forensic examiner she believed the boy she was planning to meet was between 14 and 16; she said the unknown suspect later told her he was 26. Upon meeting, the victim said the suspect gave her marijuana and offered her cocaine. After smoking marijuana, the victim said the suspect forced her to engage in sexual acts.

The child then underwent a sexual assault exam and DNA was collected. In late September, officers with the Odessa Police Department learned the DNA was a match for Lujan. The affidavit said Lujan had previously been identified as a possible suspect through a social media account and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On December 11, Lujan was pulled over for a traffic violation. As part of that traffic stop, a search of the vehicle was conducted, and officers reportedly found two bags of cocaine, marijuana, a digital scale, and cash.

Lujan was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $150,500.