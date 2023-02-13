ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week with the help of several law enforcement agencies after a series of alleged burglaries. Nathan Stephens, 23, has been charged with multiple counts of auto burglary, attempted auto burglary, and theft of firearm. He’s also been charged with burglarizing a home in the 1400 block of Nabors Lane.

According to a news release, in the early morning hours of February 6, Stephens allegedly broke into, or tried to break into, more than a dozen vehicles in the area of Pine Leaf and Ratliff Ridge. He was taken into custody on February 9 with help from the Odessa Police Department, University of Texas Permian Basin PD, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephens remained in custody as of Monday morning; his bond has been set at a combined $46,500 bond. The investigation is ongoing.