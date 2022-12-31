ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on December 21 after investigators said he attacked another man. 67-year-old Rosalio Tavares Flores has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

When questioned, investigators said Flores told them he attacked his son-in-law because he was not welcome in the house and had been warned before not to come around. Flores was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $30,000 bond.