ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted a man with a baseball bat and broke his arm. Justin McCarty has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on October 10, officers were called to a home after two men called 911 accused each other of an attack. When officers arrived at the apartment building, they met with a man who said he’d been arguing with McCarty about rent when McCarty hit him in the arm with a baseball bat. The man told investigators that he, in turn, grabbed a “Michael Myers” kitchen knife out of fear and managed to cut McCarty, who then reportedly hit him in the head with the bat before leaving the scene.

Investigators said a witness to the incident confirmed the alleged victim’s story. That, coupled with hospital records that showed the victim suffered a broken arm and a concussion in the assault, prompted investigators to search for McCarty, who was found at a gas station on West County Road. McCarty told the officers that he grabbed a bat after his roommate stabbed him, but claimed he never struck the victim.

McCarty was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon on a $90,000 bond.