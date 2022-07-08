ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after police said he assaulted and injured his wife. Jorge Romo Jr., 26, has been charged with Assault Causing Injury.

According to an affidavit, on July 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Van Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers found an injured woman and her husband, identified as Romo.

The victim said her husband punched her in the face, kicked her in the hip, and then strangled her. Officers noted the woman had a bruised and bleeding left eye that was swollen shut, along with purple bruise on her hip.

Romo told investigators that he was asleep in the spare bedroom when his wife woke him by punching and kicking him, however, officers did not note any injuries to the man in their report. Romo reportedly denied hitting his wife and stated that she must have fallen in the dark room. He stated he only pushed her away to prevent her from hitting him.

Romo was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $25,000 bond.