ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife with a liquor bottle and cut her with a knife. Kenneth Charles Knight, 52, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on May 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a trailer home on Golder Avenue after a woman called 911 and said her intoxicated husband, identified as Knight, had struck her with a liquor bottle. At the scene, officers met with the injured victim who reportedly had a black eye, scratches, and a bleeding cut on her ear.

In an interview with investigators, the alleged victim said Knight accused her of infidelity and held a knife to his own throat while holding her down on the bed. During a brief struggle on the bed, the victim was cut with the knife, OPD said.

Officers later found Knight walking along Golder Avenue and said he was uncooperative and refused to talk. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $30,000.