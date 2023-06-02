ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife. Jacob Nunez, 40, has been charged with Assault Family Violence by Impeding Breath, and Interference with an Emergency Request for Assistance.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on May 28, officers were called to the 900 block of South Crane Avenue after a woman called 911 and said her family member was being assaulted inside her home. At the scene, officers said they knocked on the door multiple times, with no response.

Because no one answered the door, officers called the original complainant who said received a text message from her family member which read, “Jacob just beat my…there’s a cop banging on our door…I wish I can answer it.” Officers then entered the home and saw Nunez and a victim, who was reportedly crying and had a swollen eye.

The victim told investigators she and her husband were arguing when things escalated; she said Nunez punched her in the face and then choked her. She said Nunez prevented her from answering the door for the officers by keeping her and the kids in the bedroom. The couple’s children, ages five and six, told officers they say their father push their mother, pull her hair, and choke her.

Nunez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $51,500 bond.