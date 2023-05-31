ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife, and fired a gun while standing over her. Christopher Smith has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 1:20 a.m. on May 30, officers responded to the 7200 block of Bellini Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with Smith’s wife who said she and her husband began arguing while driving. When they returned home, the alleged victim said Smith grabbed her by the throat and pushed her into one of their vehicles, causing her to fall.

Then, inside their home, the victim said Smith grabbed a gun and, while standing over her, fired several times in a unknown direction. Investigators found the gun on the couple’s entartainment center and later found two spent bullet casings in the bed of a pickup truck.

Smith was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday morning. His bond has not yet been set and since his arrest, he’s also been charged with Accident Involving Damage; that charge stems from an incident that happened on May 29, according to jail records.