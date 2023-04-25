ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly used a PlayStation cord to discipline two teens and then threatened to kill his ex-wife for coming to their defense. John Peterson III, 31, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 3:30 a.m. on April 21, officers were called to an apartment complex on Andrews Highway after someone called 911 to report a disturbance. At the scene, officers found a 15-year-old girl with injuries from where she’d allegedly been struck. The teen told investigators that Peterson hit her hip with a cord because she didn’t look at him while he was yelling at her and because she was talking to a guy.

A 13-year-old boy then told investigators that Peterson became angry with him because he thought he’d recorded the incident. The boy said Peterson then hit him in the back with the same cord.

Peterson’s ex said when she tried to get Peterson to leave the apartment, he grabbed a knife and held it to her throat and threatened to kill her. The 13-year-old told investigators he and Peterson then struggled over the knife and said one of his fingers was injured in the process.

Peterson was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $105,000.