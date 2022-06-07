ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted a woman carrying his child. Pete Anthony Gonzales, 29, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman, a third-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, on June 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 3300 block of N Jackson Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with the “extremely distraught” victim and her father.

According to the father, he called 911 after he found his daughter and her boyfriend, identified as Gonzales, arguing inside their shared home. He said when the argument escalated, he found Gonzales holding his daughter against a wall. When the victim called to her father for help, the dad said he placed himself between the couple. After a brief fight between the two men, Gonzales reportedly ran from the home.

The victim, who said she was three months pregnant with Gonzales’ child, told police Gonzales approached her in the house and tried to drag her to a nearby bathroom. When the victim resisted, Gonzales reportedly began yelling and then threw the victim on the couch and choked her. According to the victim, Gonzales then picked her up and threw her against the wall before grabbing her by her shoulders and her hair to keep her pinned.

Officers said the victim had visible bruises to her neck and was visibly upset that the incident had occurred in front of children. Officers also stated the furniture and decorations inside the living room were displaced and it was clear a fight had taken place inside the home.

Police later found Gonzales and he was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $35,000. According to jail records, Gonzales has been arrested multiple times since 2009 on multiple driving related offenses, as well as drug possession, assault, evading arrest, tampering with evidence, parole violations, and escaping while in custody.