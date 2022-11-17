ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man who was once accused of assaulting, and threatening to kill, his mother was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly assaulted the victim once again. Oscar Romero, 28, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.

According to an affidavit, on November 14, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Adams Street after a woman called 911 and said she’d been assaulted by her son, identified as Romero. The victim told investigators said she arrived home and was upset with Romero because of the messes he’d made in the house; she said when she confronted her son, he punched her in the back. The woman stated her son has “anger issues” and that she wanted to press charges because he had allegedly assaulted her on multiple occasions. The woman said she didn’t call OPD for help on every occasion because she “felt sorry for him”.

Investigators discovered that OPD had responded to the same home on March 19 and arrested Romero after he allegedly threatened to kill his mother for being inside her own home. Investigators were called to the home again on August 26 to investigate another alleged assault; Romero was not arrested in that case because he had already left the scene.

Officers spoke with Romero, and he told them his mother was verbally abusing him and that he punched him only after she hit his shoulder. Romero was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he reportedly assaulted an Ector County Sheriff’s Office employee involved in the booking process. He was subsequently charged with Assault of a Public Servant and remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $25,000.