ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at a local motel. Luis Ortiz, 39, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.

According to an Odessa Police Office report, on January 8, officers were called to the Travel Lodge on E Highway 80 to investigate a disturbance after someone called 911 and said a man was assaulting a woman. At the scene, officers met with a victim who said her boyfriend, identified as Ortiz, had become “aggressive” after attending a party where he drank “too much”.

The victim said after leaving the party and on the ride to the motel, Ortiz slapped her three times and punched her on the arm. Investigators said the victim had bruises on her chest and her arms that had allegedly been caused during another physical altercation a week prior. Officers then discovered that Ortiz had been arrested in July on a simple assault involving the same victim.

Investigators met Ortiz in the lobby of the motel and said he appeared to be intoxicated and upset. He reportedly told officers that his girlfriend owed him money and that he didn’t want to let her inside their hotel room. He denied assaulting the victim but did admit to arguing with her, officers said.

Because of the repeated allegations of assault, officers requested a protective order for the victim and arrested Ortiz. He was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $25,000 bond.