ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend. Michael McCullum, 29, has been charged with Assault Family Violence.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 12:27 a.m. on May 29, officers were called to the 8000 block of Brownstone after neighbors heard a scream and called 911. Witnesses told dispatch that a man knocked on the door of a nearby apartment; when a woman answered the door, the man then allegedly grabbed the woman by the hair and pulled her back into the home.

At the scene, officers met with McCullum who said he arrived at the apartment and began arguing with his girlfriend. He said during the argument, he threw his girlfriend’s phone and that it struck her eye, causing it to swell.

The alleged victim, however, told a different story. She said McCullum was her ex-boyfriend and that he showed up unannounced at the apartment she had been sharing with a friend after moving out of the apartment she previously shared with McCullum. The victim said her ex began demanding her phone and that when she refused to hand it over, things escalated. The victim couldn’t remember everything that transpired during the altercation but did say that McCullum grabbed her and left behind a bruised and swollen eye, and a laceration on the back of her head.

McCullum was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $5,000.