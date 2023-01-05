ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Day after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into two vehicles in a parking lot before leaving the scene. Macario Hinojos, 29, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.

According to an affidavit, around 3:00 a.m. on January 1, officers with the Odessa Police Department saw the driver in a white Ford F-150 crash into two parked cars in the parking lot of Arbor Oaks Apartments. Investigators said the driver, later identified as Hinojos, left the scene of the crash without trying to notify the owners of the vehicles.

Officers then conducted a traffic stop and said Hinojos smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech, and “extremely unsteady balance”. Hinojos reportedly became agitated while trying to perform a series of field sobriety tests and said he wasn’t going to continue with the tests. He did, however, consent to a breathalyzer test where he blew a .191 and a .192, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Hinojos reportedly admitted to striking the two vehicles and blamed his intoxication and the subsequent crashes on his emotional state because of an eviction notice. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $6,500 bond.