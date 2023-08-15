ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- City of Odessa leaders recently adopted a human trafficking resolution meant to protect the victims of human trafficking, to work to prevent it, and to prosecute organizations and people responsible. Police Chief Mike Gerke said it’s a growing problem across the nation and at home.

“I think it’s an issue for every region in our nation honestly. When you start looking at stats and the history behind this, it’s a regional problem, it’s a state problem, it’s a national problem, it’s an international problem. So, I think it’s incumbent on everyone to do what they can and put an end to it. Anytime we work online type of prostitution stings, those are focused toward human trafficking and not necessarily the prostitution,” Gerke said.

“As a nation, it’s the second largest that’s growing and it’s growing quickly I do know that we’re number two… in the state. I think people think that it’s not here in the Permian Basin, but it is here, and I think we need to educate people that it’s here,” said councilwoman Denise Swanner.

While law enforcement agencies are doing their part to combat the crime, one local couple, who wanted to remain anonymous, is stepping in to help victims. The husband-and-wife team has traveled to Thailand, the Philippines, and India, for mission work; while traveling, the couple learned about sex trafficking of women and children. They said they knew they wanted to help victims in the Basin. The Ernest Cecil Foundation started here in 2019 and is looking to grow. It helps girls 17 years and younger who have been rescued.

“What we’re trying to do is essentially restore these girls that have been trafficked. Their lives have been taken from them and then it’s been destroyed, which is why we’re trying to put it back together and get them back to where they can rejoin society and recover everything they’ve lost and at least get close to it.”

“It’s very important to us because we have been seeing it since 2001. When we moved back to Odessa, we saw that there was not a safe home for any of these kids and so we decided to go ahead and open a place for them.”

OPD said it will continue to pursue, and hold responsible, sex traffickers in the area and is calling on the community to report any suspicions so they can be investigated.