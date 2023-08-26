ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, ECISD Police Department, UTPB Police Department, Medical Center Hospital’s KEY Program, and the Ector County District Attorney’s Office will be enforcing a “no refusal” Labor Day weekend, with the aim of reducing DWI-related traffic crashes in the area.

From September 1-3, participating agencies will coordinate efforts to increase patrols in and around Odessa. During this period, motorists arrested for driving while intoxicated and served with a search warrant will be required to submit evidentiary blood draws.

The Texas Department of Transportation says there were 686 alcohol related crashes in the Odessa District in 2022, resulting in 66 deaths and 64 serious injuries.

Agencies are reminding the public to plan ahead and make travel arrangements before starting to drink. Designate a sober driver or call a driver service to get you to and from your event safely. Never let your friends drink and drive or ride with an intoxicated driver.