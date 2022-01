ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) — A major accident closed part of East Yukon Road in Odessa Friday morning and traffic had to be rerouted to nearby streets.

It happened near the intersection of East Yukon Road and Faudree Road.

Police first reported the incident just before 9:30 am.

Traffic was diverted at East Loop 338 west of the accident scene.

At the time of this story, there are no injuries to report.

This is a developing story. Check this page for any updates.