ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Fireworks are fun for humans but can scare pets and get them to run away from home.

Currently, the Humane Society of Odessa and many other local shelters are at capacity and just can’t take in lost dogs, but a four-legged runaway can still make its way back home if the person who finds it takes the correct steps. However, taking it to certain shelters can be deadly for the dog.

“Animal control is overwhelmed just like every other shelter, and unfortunately they are a kill shelter. So if you do take an animal to any kill shelter, there’s always a possibility that after a few days they will be euthanized,” said Christyna Taylor with the Humane Society of Odessa.

But that doesn’t mean local lost dogs are out of luck, especially if the person who finds them is able to put in some extra effort.

“I always recommend that people send us a photo to our office so if an owner comes here looking for them, I can just call (the person who found the dog) back. But I also recommend posting on PawBoost, West Texas Pet Detectives, Neighbor, even Petfinder,” said Taylor.

The Humane Society of Odessa says that social media has been a priceless tool when it comes to getting lost pups back home and keeping them out of kill shelters, but there’s another high tech solution that’s even more effective.

“It’s very important. If you can microchip your pet, that’s a huge help. If someone comes in here with a dog, we scan him. If they have a chip, I’ll take him, call the owner, and within an hour they’re back home,” said Taylor.

According to Pet Amber Alert, animal control agencies across the U.S. see a 30% to 60% increase in lost pets between July 4th and 6th, so right now is the time to be on the lookout.