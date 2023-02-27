ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man and a teen were arrested early Sunday morning after an alleged house party where minors were caught drinking and two people were injured by gunfire. Ryan Gene Phillips, 39, has been charged with Purchasing or Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was also cited for Violation of Social Host Ordinance. 18-year-old Tremayne Baty has also been charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon.

According to an affidavit, around 1:22 a.m. on February 26, officers were called to a home in the 4000 block of Candy Lane to investigate after multiple complaints about a party with loud music. At the scene, officers observed gunfire coming from the home in question, which led them to enter the house, where they reportedly found several minors drinking alcoholic beverages. In all, about 18 kids between the ages of 16 and 19 were said to be at the party.

The scene early Sunday morning in the 4000 block of Candy Lane

Investigators said Phillips was the homeowner and sole adult present while the teens were drinking what was described as “copious amounts of alcohol”. A search warrant was executed on the property and investigators said they found a firearm belonging to Phillips, a three-time convicted felon who is prohibited from owning a firearm. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon on a US Marshal hold. His bond has been set at a combined $12,000.

OPD said two people were injured by the gunfire they observed when first arriving on the scene. One victim, identified as Baty, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released. The second victim remains hospitalized and is said to be stable. Investigators said the shooting incident appears to be the result of an argument between members of the party. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

A mugshot for Baty was not immediately available. He remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday afternoon on a $2,000 bond.