ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Parks and Recreation department, partnered with the Odessa Jackalopes, will be hosting this event for the first time ever on Saturday, March 18th at the Ector County Coliseum.

Featuring March Madness tailgating with hospitality tents and 5 large screen TVs, the tailgating section is free and open to the public to watch their favorite college basketball team. The Jackalopes will have concession stands available for guests.

This event is also featuring a BBQ Cook-Off sanctioned by the International Barbeque Cookers Association. BBQ teams can cook three types of meat in the cook-off and compete for over $4,000 in prizes.

Teams will also receive four tickets to the Jackalopes games, courtesy of the Odessa Jackalopes.

$150 is the entry fee for the BBQ tournament for all meat categories. There will only be 31 spots for the cook-off, but teams can be of any size. The tray pickup and cooks meeting will be on Friday, March 17th at 7pm.

Meats to be cooked include:

Half Chicken (with wing, breast, thigh, and leg)

Pork Spareribs (8 individual pork spareribs)

Brisket (8 full slices)

Turn in times on Saturday, March 18th

Half Chicken at 12pm

Pork Spareribs at 1:30pm

Brisket at 3pm

In addition, there will also be a cornhole tournament where guests can join, regardless of skill level.

Guests can join the tournament for $30 and compete for great prizes. Registration begins at 8:15am, with the tournament starting at 9am.

1 st Place prize – Custom Cornhole Boards

Place prize – Custom Cornhole Boards 2 nd Place prize – Cornhole bags and a $75 Gift Card

Place prize – Cornhole bags and a $75 Gift Card 3rd Place prize – $50 Gift Card

Proceeds from the BBQ cook-off and cornhole tournament will benefit the City of Odessa Parks Foundation.