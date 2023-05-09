ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Tribune held a conference today at the University of Texas Permian Basin engineering building to discuss the ongoing water crisis. Due to decades old water pipelines beneath the surface, government leaders are looking to install new infrastructure to avoid any problems that could arise.

Last year, a 60-year-old pipe broke in Odessa that left more than 100,000 people without water for two days. Leaders say that investing into water will be beneficial for the economy.