ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- At around 6 am Saturday morning, a vehicle can be seen running into Tammy Thiesfeld’s vehicle in the area of 13th and Amburgey before the driver got out of the stolen vehicle and ran from the scene.

OPD now has the suspect in custody, according to the City of Odessa.

“I’m glad to know they are working so hard to solve this crime and many others,” said Tammy Thiesfeld.