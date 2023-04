ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to kick off Cinco De Mayo with a special celebration.

The Cinco De Mayo Kickoff Night Party will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on April 29 at La Margarita Festival Fairgrounds located at 1257 W Monahans St. The price of admission is $15 for adults and children 12 and under will be admitted for free.