Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce fires acting CEO amid allegations of account discrepancies



ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday it has fired acting CEO Paul Garza.

In a news release, Dr. Ben Quiroz, OHCC Chairman, said the chamber found discrepancies in the chamber operations account after an audit. The board is currently investigating those discrepancies.

The OHCC said in a statement, “Additional policies have been implemented to prevent future issues. We want to thank our partners and members for supporting the OHCC and look forward to continued support and development of our Hispanic owned businesses. Our administrative assistant and The Board of Directors are fully committed to development in our small businesses and our community. We look forward to the continued trust and support.”

Garza was hired by the OHCC in January of this year.