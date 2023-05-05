ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Firefighters with Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a fire at 3522 Oakwood this afternoon.
Once they arrived, light smoke was found in a two-story multi-family dwelling.
The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.
by: Zachary Bordner
Posted:
Updated:
