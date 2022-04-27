ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Tuesday several firemen were honored for a major accomplishment at Odessa Fire and Rescue and you could feel the excitement in the room as they were recognized.

Tuesday afternoon four Odessa Fire and Rescue firefighters were awarded their black shields to recognize they have officially completed one year with the department.

“This is their one year fire fighter shield, so it really sets the foundation for what it is they want their career to look like here at Odessa Fire Rescue,” said OFR Fire Chief John Alvarez.

Those receiving the honor said they are extremely proud of all they have accomplished and have worked hard to be where they are now.

“You just put a lot of work, a lot of training, a lot of time goes into it, and it’s just rewarding to get that, that one year step,” said Fireman and EMT Colton Garza.

He said, having a community like Odessa behind them, makes their job even easier and more rewarding.

“Just nice, knowing the community is behind you and it just makes it so much easier when we’re doing all these calls, making our runs, just knowing the community is one that’s super supportive,” added Garza.

Chief Alvarez said right now there’s a decline in the number of fire fighters throughout the nation, but knowing there are still young people willing to risk their lives for others, just shows how much the department has the potential to grow.

Fireman and EMT Gabriel Dominguez said being a part of the growth is all that more rewarding.

“I can’t believe it you know when I get home, I’ll probably scream and cheers but you know I’m really excited, just being a part of a community, a first responder community, it’s awesome, so I am excited,” added Dominguez.

Dominguez said knowing the possibilities he has in front of him is exciting and hopes that more people are aware of the meaningful job of being a firefighter.

“It’s the best job in the world, it really is. I get that it is two days away from family, but the people that you hang out with, those two days, it’s just one big happy family. My family away from family, and it is the best job in the world. When someone tells you that it is the truth!” exclaimed Dominguez.

These fire fighters will go on to train more in the paramedics field and are excited to continue helping the community of Odessa.