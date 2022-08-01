Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ragan Richardson, a 22-year-old Odessa mother died in a car crash in Odessa, Sunday morning.

Monday was a tough day for Ragan’s family as they spent the day making funeral arrangements. But they also spent the day focusing on the good times and what a special person Ragan was.

“Ragan, she was just so funny. She could make anybody laugh. She had the best sense of humor if you were having a bad day,” said Amanda Richardson, Ragan’s sister.

Ragan’s mother, siblings, and many others are still coming to terms with the tragic loss of their loved one, but Ragan’s legacy lives on with her 18-month-old daughter Emersyn. Amanda says that her family and the father’s family will raise the child together.

“We’re all on board. It’s going to take all of us to give her all the love and support that she needs. And we’re all going to come together because that’s what Ragan would have wanted,” said Amanda.

And as the family raises funds for Ragan’s funeral with a GoFundMe, Amanda says the outpouring of love they’ve received from the Midland/Odessa community has helped them push forward.

“The amount of love and support and positivity from people that we don’t even know (is greatly appreciated.) It’s just amazing to see in a time of need, all the people coming together and just being there for strangers,” said Amanda.

If you’d like to donate to Ragan’s GoFundme and support her family in a time of need, you can find a link here.