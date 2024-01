ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City Utilities Department is experiencing “above average” water main breaks due to the cold temperatures in the area currently.

The City says crews are working quickly to reroute water and make necessary repairs, but some areas of Odessa may experience low water pressure or brief outages during this time.

If you encounter an outage or see large amounts of water in the area, you are encouraged to call 432-335-3318.