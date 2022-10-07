ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, Natasha Sims and her children were enjoying time in their backyard in central Odessa when she says a drone flew over them about 6 feet from the ground.

“If you’re in my yard, you’re invited. You can’t get to it. You can’t even see my yard from the street,” said Natasha.

Natasha is now speaking out against drone operators who she says don’t respect people’s privacy or worse.

“My first instinct was, ‘this is someone casing my house and getting a view as to how to gain access,'” said Natasha.

Ector County Sheriff drone supervisor Sgt. Danial Linley says Natasha’s concerns are legitimate, but people should always call law enforcement before taking matters into their own hands.

“You can’t shoot the drone. It is considered an aircraft whether it’s a little one you got at Walmart or a $100,000 professional drone,” said Sgt. Linley.

Natasha says if she catches a drone that low over her home again, she’ll take it, and Sgt. Linley says she won’t be charged for that.

He also has a warning for local drone pilots: It’s illegal to have a camera recording when flying over homes without permission, and it’s illegal to fly low over private property.

“It can be a violation of criminal trespass if you’re below the houseline or tree-line or what could be considered an area that you could build up to,” said Sgt. Linley.