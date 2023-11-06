ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant this weekend after investigators said his daughter made an outcry at school in October. Raul Serrano Jr., 49, has been charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

According to an affidavit, on October 11, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office were called to an elementary school to investigate a custody issue after a 10-year-old girl said she didn’t want to go home with her father. When asked why she didn’t want to leave with her dad, investigators said the child made a sexual assault outcry.

The child was later interviewed at Harmony Home and told a forensic interviewer that for nearly a year, her dad, identified as Serrano, had forced her to sleep in his bed. While in bed, the child said that Serrano behaved inappropriately multiple times and forced her to touch his genitals.

Investigators requested a warrant for Serrano’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on November 4. Serrano remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday afternoon on a $50,000 bond.