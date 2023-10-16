ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Long-time Odessan and San Antonio resident, Bianca Carrasco, went missing from her home on May 1, 2016. Now, aided by Crime Stoppers, the search has intensified locally, as well as in San Antonio, as family and friends continue to fight for answers.

Carrasco, who lived in Odessa until 2013, was last seen in her home in the 16000 block of Walnut Creek Drive in San Antonio more than seven years ago. Investigators said the registered nurse and mother of three was last seen by her husband, who reported they had an argument, and said she left the home on foot. She left behind her children, vehicle, and personal belongings, and her disappearance remains unsolved.

Because Carrasco had strong ties to both Odessa and San Antonio, Crime Stoppers will be placing billboards in both cities and will offer a reward of $1,000 for any information that leads to finding her.

“We are incredibly thankful to Susan Rogers and Odessa Crime Stoppers’ involvement in Bianca’s case. Their dedication to helping find answers and provide closure is truly commendable,” said Julie Stinson, friend and spokesperson for those involved in the search. “Someone out there knows something, and we believe that Crime Stoppers’ efforts, combined with the support of our communities, will lead us closer to finding her. Please, if you know something say something give her kids the answers they deserve.”

Loved ones said they hope the billboards will serve as a constant reminder to the public of Carrasco’s disappearance and the reward being offered for information that could break the case “wide open”. They said every detail, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could be the key to solving the mystery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Odessa Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 432-333-TIPS or San Antonio Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 210-224-STOP.

“My sister, Bianca Carrasco, has been missing seven very long and painful years! I pray the help of Odessa Crime Stoppers…will lead to answers of where my sister is and what happened to her. To those who know, please speak up. Think of her children who do not have their mother, they do not have answers and think about the value of Bianca’s life to those who love and miss her,” said Carrasco’s sister, Jovanna Burney.