ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Crime Stoppers are investigating a fire that started in someone’s backyard and almost burned down their home. Crime Stoppers says that the fire happened around 4:35 pm on June 4th at 505 E. 55th.

Right now, local law enforcement is trying to locate the suspect involved in starting the fire. According to Odessa Crime Stoppers says that the suspect started the fire in the backyard and tried to start a fire inside the residence as well by lighting pieces of plywood on fire.









Odessa Crime Stoppers says that the home was being renovated at the time of the fire. Odessa Fire Marshals office is asking for any information regarding the suspect or suspects involved.

If you have any information, call432-333-TIPS or use our app P3Tips You can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward.