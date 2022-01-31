ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The City of Odessa reported its COVID-19 testing centers will be closed Thursday and Friday of this week because of expected inclement weather conditions.

In a news release, the City said since the testing centers at 1st and Grant and UTPB Park are both drive-thru locations, the closure comes out of concern for the health and safety of staff members. Anyone with an appointment scheduled will be contacted to reschedule.

Testing will resume Saturday at UTPB and will re-open Monday at the 1st and Grant location.