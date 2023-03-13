If you see the Chiaro Coffee Co trolley rolling down the street, you might be transported back in time to childhood and think fondly of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood- and what you’ll find inside the whimsical food truck is that same sense of community and friendly neighbors, along with the enticing aroma of espresso and baked goods.

For entrepreneurial husband and wife duo, Jeremiah and Hannah Foley, the unique trolley is a long-awaited dream come true. The coffee-loving pair first started researching the idea several years ago, in 2018.

“I think probably the genesis, strangely enough, was on the opposite side of the country. So, we were in Yellowstone National Park just enjoying the beauty, enjoying time with the family, and Hannah and I started talking about ‘What if there was this coffee shop in Odessa? And what would that look like and what would that feel like and what’s its purpose?’. We spent a lot of time praying on it, a lot of time working on it, a lot of time dreaming,” said Jeremiah.

“We love coffee, we met at a coffee shop, and so it’s just always been our thing,” Hannah said.

“Coffee is the way we enjoy spending time together,” Jeremiah concurred.

Their dream was briefly sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, but they didn’t let that stop them. Initially, they planned to go to Italy in 2020 for a lesson in crafting espresso-based drinks from the very best syrups and sauces; instead, they learned by taking an online class. Using what they learned during that course, the couple has developed Chiaro Coffee Co’s own signature syrup recipes, made from scratch, using organic ingredients. You won’t find any chemical-laced flavors in your cup.

“It’s been really fun to chase that nuance in flavor…even the water we put in our syrups is important. It’s been an experiment just using real ingredients…you begin to notice a difference and we don’t want to serve anyone anything that we wouldn’t want to consume ourselves,” Hannah said.

With recipes in hand, the couple then set out to find the perfect truck in which to house their business and Chiaro Coffee Co, pronounced “key-r-o”, finally found a home in a once rundown trolley.

“We wanted to be mobile. We wanted to do be able to do events…I really wanted it to be gorgeous…we wanted it to be quirky and different,” Hannah said.

And gorgeous, it truly is. Hannah said she was inspired by another coffee shop owner in another state who also housed her coffee business in a trolley.

“We got to tour her trolley and she was so generous with information,” she said.

“We knew it would be a challenge designing a space, not by the square footage, but by the square inch. I think we probably sat for 45 days after gutting it just reworking and reworking the orientation,” Jeremiah said.

And they’ve hit many roadblocks along the way, but that hasn’t dampened the couple’s enthusiasm for the project.

“Just the sheer number of systems that are actually on board to make it run. Whether it’s the electrical system, the water system, the mechanics of the trolley itself…there’s so many systems that have to work in chorus to be able to do what we do, just to make a cup of coffee,” Jeremiah said.

With the help of loved ones, the Foley family renovated and transformed the old trolley, taking it from this…

To this…

And, so far, the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Word of mouth spread faster than we were expecting,” Hannah said.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing people that we’ve not seen for a long time, or people we don’t know, coming in and it’s just about beginning a relationship with them, earning their trust…there’s nothing but gratitude in our hearts for them. It’s been a really sweet and precious thing that kind of even transcends coffee,” Jeremiah said.

For the rest of the month, you’ll find the one-of-a-kind trolley parked on the corner of Maple and Tanglewood Wednesday thru Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Expect those hours to change in April, you’ll find future hours posted here.

Before you go, check out the impressive menu…we recommend The Aladdin if you are feeling adventurous, but the truth is, everything the couple serves is delicious and you won’t meet two more passionate barristas than Jeremiah and Hannah.