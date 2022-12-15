ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Linda Brown tells ABC Big 2 News that her precious pup Miss Riley went missing back in early November while she was doing laundry at the Woodlands apartment complex in Odessa. And ever since then she’s been searching both on and offline to bring her baby home.

“I don’t actually know when she (escaped) because I know she’s afraid of cars. She’s real skittish, and I didn’t even notice her missing until I had gotten all my laundry in and it was quiet in here. I didn’t feel her with me. And I went to looking and she wasn’t under the bed, and I just totally lost it,” said Linda.

The last month and a half haven’t been easy for Linda who feels like a piece of her is missing since Miss Riley vanished. Her son has come to Odessa from Dallas to be with his mom during this tough time and has brought his dogs to help comfort her, but he knows that at the end of the day Miss Riley is the pup Linda needs.

“That dog is my whole world. She’s my lifeline. I can’t sleep at night because she’s not there beside me,” said Linda.

And while this sad story may not have a happy ending just yet, it does have a silver lining. The Odessa community has seen Linda’s repeated pleas on social media to bring Miss Riley home, and many members have contributed money to pool together a $750 reward for the dog’s safe return.

“I love these people. There are good people out there and they go above and beyond to help you. And not just emotionally, because they’ve pooled together money that’s really hard to get these days for my baby, my Miss Riley. I want her home, and I want to thank all these people,” said Linda.

Linda and her son want to thank everyone who has contributed reward money and helped out during the search for Miss Riley, and they specifically want to single out Delma Hernandez who they say has collected the cash and helped out by making reward posters.

If you have found Miss Riley or have any information on her location, please call (432) 888-6919.