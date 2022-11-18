ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Early Friday morning, somebody threw rocks, broke the glass paneling, and then entered the Hive, a popular Odessa comic book store.

Hive owner James Laws says he’s trying to make the best out of a bad situation after somebody broke into his store around four in the morning.

Laws is going over inventory to see if anything was stolen, but says whoever entered his shop didn’t take any big ticket items. But that doesn’t mean he’s not concerned.

“It’s never a good feeling when someone’s in your space when they’re not supposed to be there. We’re open to the public and we want people to come in during our open hours but this gives me a different feeling. I feel different today than I did yesterday,” said Laws.

The Hive team is now putting together the money to repair the entrance to the store, and they’re hopeful that Permian Basin fans will help out with a donation, or do some early Christmas shopping at the comics shop.

“Come by and grab something. We have thousands of items. We have action figures for little kids to adults, statues, Japanese comics, comic books, graphic novels, many playing card games like Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh, Magic the Gathering,” said Laws.