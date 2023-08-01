ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Hive comic book store announced it will close at the end of the month.

In a Facebook post, owner James Laws wrote, “I am so thankful for each and every one of you…We will be winding down and closing down the store. Don’t worry, if there was something in the store you’ve had your eye on, come get it now.”

Laws cited the economy and “other outside factors” as the reason for the closure. Beginning Tuesday, the store will offer escalating discounts on merchandise. Doors will close for good on August 27.