ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- It’s a new school year and Odessa college welcomes their newest theatre director, Aaron Ganz!

Originally from Los Angeles, California, Aaron has been involved in theatre for more than 20 years. He received his Bachelor in Theatre Arts from New York University and his Masters in Theatre from Harvard University. In addition to being an artistic director, Ganz is a fine arts educator who worked both in performance theatre and video production for several musicals and dramas.

Ganz professional background includes works at the Utah Shakespeare Festival, Chautauqua Theatre Festival, Pearl Theatre Company along with developing original works for film and stage.

Some of the new directors artistic contributions include Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare in 2018, Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov in 2017 and Dark of the Moon by Howard Richardson in 2017.

Ganz passion behind his production is to empower and prepare students for industry readiness, helping them explore creative curiosity while understanding technique.

Odessa College Theatre is preparing for its fall production, “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely,” with auditions beginning this week. All of the public is welcomed to put their drama skills to the test at The Globe Theatre from August 24-27th. On Thursday, auditions are open from 6:00 -10:00 p.m., Friday from 2:00 -8:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. Auditions are first come first seen basis with no reservation required.

For more information, visit Odessa College Theatre on Facebook.