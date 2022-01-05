ODESSA, Texas — All Odessa College employees, except certain exempt employees such as online instructors, will be required to be fully vaccinated no later than February 9, according to documents obtained by ABC Big 2 News.

To be considered fully vaccinated, employees must get a single dose vaccine no later than January 26 or obtain the first dose of a two-dose vaccine no later than January 9 with the second dose by January 26.

Employees must submit their vaccination status document to Odessa College no later than January 10 and employees will have to let the college know whether they are fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, or unvaccinated.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated will have to get tested at least once every seven days and must provide documentation of the most recent COVID-19 test results to Human Resources no later than the seventh day following the date on which the employee last provided a test result.

OC said of the mandate, “Vaccination is a vital tool to reduce the presence and severity of COVID-19 cases in the workplace, in communities, and in the nation as a whole. Odessa College has adopted this policy on mandatory vaccination to safeguard the health of our employees from the hazard of COVID-19. This policy complies with OSHA’s Emergency Temporary Standard on Vaccination and Testing.”