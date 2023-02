ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Friday, February 24th, come learn about wellness and the resources available to the Odessa community.

This event is free and open to the public in the Electronics Technology (ET) Building on the Odessa College campus from 9am to 11am.

Door prizes will be available. You can enter for a chance to win Apple AirPods and a Hamilton Beach Food Processor.

Donations to the Wrangler Food Pantry will be accepted for an extra door prize drawing entry.