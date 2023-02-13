ODESSA (KMID/KPEJ)- Music selections will vary from orchestral works to musical theatre and musical styles like classical, jazz, opera, guitar, and piano.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase some timeless music in pristine condition and also a great way to support music scholarships for Odessa College students,” said Eric Baker, department chair of the Visual and Performing Arts Department.

The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 25 in the Jack Rodgers Fine Arts Building and will be open to the public.

All proceeds will contribute to the Music Student Scholarship Fund.

For more information, please contact the OC Music Department.