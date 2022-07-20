ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College is joining alongside the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin to host Preview Day in 3 cities across West Texas. The first event takes place from 5 pm to 7 pm tomorrow, July 21st at the Monahans campus located at 806 S. Dwight Ave., Monahans, TX 79756.







In a recent press release, the Odessa College Preview Day is an opportunity for future students to learn more about the opportunities offered at OC.

Following shortly after the Monahans campus preview day, Odessa College will also host a Preview Day on July 28th in Andrews, Tx, and August 4th in Pecos, Tx.

Guests will be able to hear from Odessa College representatives, the financial aid office, and the advising department during preview days. Free food and games will be offered to guests who attend the preview day.

If you want to learn English as a second language or obtain your High School Equivalency, the preview day is an opportunity to learn about what Odessa College can offer.

The Adult Education and Literacy Program at Odessa College offers free courses focusing primarily on career advancement, language learning, and life skills.

They also provide distance learning courses designed for people with busy schedules. Instead of learning face-to-face, students can use the Adult Education and Literacy Program to work independently.