ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – “Order in the Court?” is a new educational conversation series hosted by Odessa College that will provide unbiased information to the public about the Supreme Court and its recent rulings. The series kicks off at 12 pm on July 28th in the Zant Community Room.

The new series will present its first topic on Thursday, July 28th about the history of the Supreme Court and the ramifications of Roe v. Wade and Dobbs v. Jackson rulings.

Organizers say that this event is free and open to the public. Guests can join in on the conversation in the Zant Community Room on the second floor in the Saulsbury Campus Center later this month.

To RSVP for the event, click here. Guest who RSVP before July 25th will receive a box lunch upon their arrival. Space is limited for the event.

If you’d like to participate virtually, you can tune in on Facebook here.