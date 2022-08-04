ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College is hosting its first annual back-to-school expo to celebrate the beginning of the school year and honor first responders and public servants from 6 pm to 8 pm on August 16th at Woodson Park, located 1020 E. Murphy.

In a recent news release, guests can expect to enjoy live music, food, and more. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Career field demonstrations for first responders and public service will be on-site along with other career fields and be available to answer questions from attendees.

Organizers say that Odessa College representatives will be in attendance to discuss opportunities for new and returning students about reskilling grants, scholarships, financial aid, and how to attend OC for free.